Victoria College will offer a “Microsoft Word Basics in a Day” course from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 in Room 307 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost for the course is $45. The deadline to register is noon Oct. 2.
Participants will learn the basics of the most widely used and recognized word processing software from Microsoft Office. Course topics will include word processing terminology and concepts, editing functions, formatting options, special text options, tables and graphics.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
