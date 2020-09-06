VC offering millwright courses during fall

Victoria College is offering four levels of millwright courses this fall.
A Millwright Level 1/2 Combo Course will be offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 21-Feb. 8 from 6 to 10 p.m. The course will offer introductory and intermediate millwright study; orientation to the trade; training in millwright hand and power tools, fasteners and anchors; familiarity with gaskets and O-rings; intermediate trade math; field sketching; intermediate blueprint reading; and introduction to bearings. The cost for the course is $1,300 and includes all materials.
Students must first successfully complete the mandatory “Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills” class, which provides an introduction to basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, blueprints, basic rigging, communication skills and basic employability skills.
A Millwright Level 4 class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov. 3-Feb. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m. The course provides an advanced millwright study. Students must first successfully complete Millwright Level 3. The cost for the course is $900 and includes all materials.
A Millwright Level 5 class will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 22-Dec. 17 from 6 to 10 p.m. The courses provides an advanced study of millwright. Students must first successfully complete Millwright Level 4. The cost for the course is $900 and includes all materials.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
All millwright classes will be held in Room 225 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. Completion of each level of the courses leads to National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) certification.
Financial aid and scholarships are available for all courses.
For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
