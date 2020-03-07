Victoria College’s Allied Health Continuing Education Department will be offering Phlebotomy, Nurse Aide and Veterinary Assistant classes this summer.
Completed application packets for the classes must be received by March 13.
The Phlebotomy class will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, May 6 — Aug. 5. The cost for the class is $775 and includes the textbook and certification examination. Phlebotomists are trained to draw blood from patients for clinical or medical testing, transfusions, donations, or research.
The Nurse Aide class will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays , June 1 — 28. The cost for the class is $635 and includes the textbook. Nurse aides are trained to assist nurses in providing basic patient care and services.
The Veterinary Assistant class will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, June 8 — Aug. 5. The cost for the class is $595 and includes the textbook. The class is offered once a year and is in partnership with Hillcrest Animal Hospital.
For more information, call 361-582-2412 or email HealthCareers@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.