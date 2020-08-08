VC offering Plumbing Level 1 course Sept. 22-Dec. 17

Victoria College will offer a Plumbing Level 1 course from 6-10 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 22-Dec. 17 at VC’s Liberty Street Industrial Training Center.
The cost for the course is $600 and includes all materials. Scholarships and financial aid are available.
The course will provide an introduction to the plumbing profession, safety and tools. Students will also learn plumbing math and drawings.
“The students will learn the fundamentals of plumbing and all the tools used in the industry,” said instructor Bobby Stevens, who has taught at VC for three years and owned Stevens Plumbing & Repair in Victoria since 1979. “They will learn how to read blueprints, do some soldering and learn how to do compression fittings.”
Stevens said there is a shortage of plumbers in the Crossroads.
“Qualified plumbers are always in high demand,” Stevens said.
Students must first successfully complete the Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course before taking the Plumbing Level 1 course.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom. Social distancing will also be required.
VC’s Liberty Street Industrial Training Center is at 1404 N. Liberty St. in Victoria.
For more information or to register, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.