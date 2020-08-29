Victoria College is offering Power Line Worker Level 1 and 2 courses this fall in Room 226 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The Level 1 course will be on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 10 p.m., Sept. 21-Dec. 14.
The introductory course will cover safety, electrical circuits, electrical theory, tools of the trade, and include climbing of wooden poles and other structures.
Students must first successfully complete the Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills course before taking the Power Line Worker Level 1 course.
The cost for the course is $750. Financial aid and scholarships are available.
The Level 2 course will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 10 p.m., Sept. 22-Dec. 15. The intermediate course will include study of alternating current, cable and conductor installation and removal, aerial distribution equipment and underground residential distribution systems. S
tudents must have first successfully completed the Power Line Worker Level 1 course.
The cost for the course is $725. Financial aid and scholarships are available.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening before entering the classroom.
Social distancing will also be required.
VC’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information on Victoria College’s Power Line Worker courses or other courses offered by VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
