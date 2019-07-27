Victoria College’s Workforce and Continuing Education Department is offering Power Line Worker Level 1 information sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 1 in Room 226 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Participants will learn more about the power line worker trade and receive information on the application process. VC and Victoria Electric Cooperative have partnered to provide training to meet a growing demand for power line workers in the Crossroads area and across the state.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information on Victoria College’s Power Line Worker courses or other courses offered by VC’s Workforce and Continuing Education Department, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
