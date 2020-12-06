VC offering Power Line Worker Info Sessions on Dec. 8

Victoria College will hold Power Line Worker Information Sessions face-to-face and online from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The in-person info sessions will take place in Room 306 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex, and the virtual option will be offered at bit.ly/PowerLineWorkerInfo.
Participants will learn more about the power line worker trade and receive information on the registration process for VC’s Power Line Worker course.
The next Power Line Worker Level 1 course will be offered from 6-10 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 22-May 7. The course is limited to 10 students. Financial aid and scholarships are available.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests to all Victoria College facilities are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening. Social distancing is also required.
“Victoria College continues to work closely with area electric providers to meet a growing demand for power line workers in the Crossroads area and across the state,” said Rachel Nessel, VC’s workforce and continuing education director.
For more information on Victoria College’s Power Line Worker courses or other courses offered by VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
