Victoria College Power Line Info Session

 Photo contributed by Victoria College

Victoria College will hold two Power Line Worker Information Sessions online from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.

Participants will learn more about the power line worker trade and receive information on the application process.

To comply with Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the information sessions will be conducted online via Cisco WebEx through the link bit.ly/PowerLineWorkerInfo.

“Victoria College continues to work closely with area electric providers to meet a growing demand for power line workers in the Crossroads area and across the state,” said Rachel Nessel, VC’s workforce and continuing education director.

A Power Line Worker Level 1 course will be from Sept. 21 to Dec. 14 at the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. Classes will be from 6 to 10 p.m Mondays and Wednesdays. An additional four Saturdays of classes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be held at Victoria Electric Cooperative’s training site.

For more information on Victoria College’s Power Line Worker courses or other courses offered by VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education Department, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.

