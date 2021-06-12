VC offering Power Line Worker info sessions

Victoria College is offering Power Line Worker Info Sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Victoria College has partnered with Victoria Electric Cooperative since 2016 to provide training for those interested in entering the high-demand power line worker profession.
“This partnership is our opportunity to empower individuals through hands-on training, in the field and the classroom, simulating what life is like as a power line worker,” said Blaine Warzecha, VEC general manager.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
All sessions will also be offered virtually. Call 361-582-2528 for information on how to join an info session virtually.
