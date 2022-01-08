Victoria College will offer a “Spanish for Medical Professionals” course from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, March 1-24 in Room 304 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The course focuses on the survival Spanish medical personnel need to know in medical settings.
“With increasing numbers of Spanish-speaking patients entering the healthcare system every year, it’s more crucial than ever for healthcare professionals to learn medical terms in Spanish,” said Mary Hardy, VC Workforce & Continuing Education program coordinator.
The cost for the course is $150 and includes all course materials. The deadline to register is noon Feb. 16.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
