Victoria College will offer “Spanish in the Workplace” courses on Feb. 15-March 3 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex and VC’s Gonzales Center in Gonzales.
The course will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, at both locations. The cost for the course is $150 and includes all materials. The deadline to register for the course is noon on Feb. 3.
“This course will help facilitate basic communication with employees and clients whose native language is Spanish,” said Rachel Nessel, VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education director. “Emphasis will be placed on oral communication and specific vocabulary used in a business context.”
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, students will be required to wear a facial covering and have their temperatures taken before entering the classroom.
Social distancing will also be required.
For more information on the course, call (361) 582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
