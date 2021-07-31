Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming Fall 2021 semester with a “Super Saturday” event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Student Services Building on VC’s Main Campus.
Students can discuss their educational plans with an advisor, apply for admissions and financial aid, enroll in classes, make payments and purchase books and supplies. Students can also take the Texas Success Initiative Assessment by registering at VictoriaCollege.edu/TSI by Aug. 5. Seating is limited.
Advisors will be available to offer information on education and training opportunities at Victoria College; degree, certificate and transfer pathways; job-training courses; and adult education.
The event will include a Community Resource & School Supply Fair where students of all ages can get a free backpack and school supplies while supplies last.
Attendees can also get information on available community resources from the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Head Start and Mid-Coast Family Services. The Community Resource & School Supply Fair is sponsored by Victoria College, Area Health Education Centers, Dow Chemical and H-E-B.
“We understand that the beginning of the school year can create many hurdles for parents, so Victoria College decided to host a backpack drive to assist in eliminating the burden of purchasing backpacks and school supplies for their children,” said Sabrina Romo, VC Pre-College Programs & Recruitment director.
Free Kona Ice snow cones will be available.
“This event will offer those thinking about attending Victoria College an opportunity to gather information and complete much of the process of becoming a student here in a short period of time,” said Edrel Stoneham, VC vice president of student services.
“Many of our current students work during the weekdays, so this event will offer them an opportunity to complete any required steps before the beginning of classes on Aug. 23.”
For more information, call 361-573-3291 or chat live at VictoriaCollege.edu.
