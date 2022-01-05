Victoria College will offer prospective and current students an opportunity to start or finalize their preparations for the upcoming spring 2022 semester with a “Super Saturday” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Student Services Building on VC’s main campus.
Students can discuss their educational plans with an advisor, apply for admissions and financial aid, enroll in classes, make payments and purchase books and supplies. Students can also take the Texas Success Initiative Assessment by registering at VictoriaCollege.edu/TSI. Seating is limited.
Advisors will be available to offer information on education and training opportunities at Victoria College; degree, certificate and transfer pathways; job-training courses; and adult education.
“This event will offer those thinking about attending Victoria College an opportunity to gather information and complete much of the process of becoming a student here in a short period of time,” said Edrel Stoneham, vice president of student services. “Many of our current students work during the weekdays, so this event will offer them an opportunity to complete any required steps before the beginning of classes on Jan. 18.”
For more information, call 361-573-3291 or chat live at VictoriaCollege.edu.
