Victoria College is offering a “Microsoft Excel Level 1 in a Day” class 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and a “Microsoft Excel Level 2 in a Day” class 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Both classes will be held in Room 307 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost for each class is $95 and includes all course materials. The deadline to register for the Level 1 class is noon Wednesday. The registration deadline for the Level 2 class is noon on Nov. 20.
The Level 1 class will include hands-on instruction and practice with Excel, the spreadsheet program from Microsoft Office. Students will learn basic concepts of Excel spreadsheet functions; create formulas, charts and graphs; and generate reports.
The Level 2 class will build on the basic concepts learned in the Level 1 course to provide more advanced tools for analysis and presentation of complex, realistic data in Microsoft Excel 2016. Students will learn how to manage complex workbooks, build more advanced functions, use data analysis tools, make an impact with powerful chart and presentation features and collaborate with other users.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information on this and other business and computer training offerings, contact VC Workforce and Continuing Education Program Coordinator Mary Hardy at 361-485-6830 or Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
