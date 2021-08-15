VC offering variety of art classes this fall

Kimberly Higdon has discovered a new passion after taking art classes at Victoria College.
“You learn technical things like techniques and materials, but you also learn how to push boundaries of how to express yourself through two-dimensional art,” Higdon said.
Higdon, who has completed VC’s drawing I and II classes, plans to take a ceramics class this fall.
“I have really enjoyed all the art classes that I’ve taken so far,” Higdon said. “They have been inspiring and have encouraged me to grow as an artist and person.”
Victoria College offers a variety of art classes.
“Our courses are geared towards nurturing the creativity and talents of our students,” said Jason Valdez, VC art professor. “Depending on the semester, we offer classes in drawing, painting, 2D and 3D design and ceramics.”
Following are the four face-to-face studio classes being offered this fall:
- Drawing I – Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:15-2:55 p.m.
- Drawing II – Mondays and Wednesdays, 12:15-2:55 p.m.
- Design I – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12:15-2:55 p.m.
- Ceramics – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:25 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
“All VC art students will be eligible to participate in our student art exhibition during the fall and spring semesters,” Valdez said. “The show is a great opportunity for our students to showcase their work along with giving them the experience of showing in a professional gallery.”
The Fall 2021 semester begins Aug. 23. Registration for Fall 2021 classes ends Aug. 19. Payment for classes must be made by 5 p.m. on Aug. 19. For more information on Victoria College’s art offerings, call 361-573-3291.
