VC offering variety of welding training options this fall

Ramiro Gamez began his first day at Texas Concrete feeling like he was more than ready for the job.
“Working with a cutting torch is essential for my position, so I was able to come into the job with a lot of confidence after my welding classes at Victoria College,” the 23-year-old Gamez said. “I learned things that are definitely helping me in my trade.”
Victoria College offers welding training, including a Basic Welding Certificate, an Advanced Welding Certificate, an Occupational Skills Award and three levels of Workforce & Continuing Education job training courses. The training at VC leads to work as a technician in welding and metalworking industries as well as construction, manufacturing, fabrication, sales and quality control.
Students who pursue the Basic Welding Certificate or Advanced Welding Certificate earn college credits that can transfer to other degrees or a university. Students who enroll in the job training courses are able to earn a National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) certificate for each level they complete.
“You get really good hands-on training,” said Gamez, who earned the Basic Welding Certificate, Advanced Welding Certificate and an Occupational Skills Award while attending VC in 2019-20. “Everything you need to learn about welding is pretty much here. Anybody can do it if they want to learn.”
The average salary of welders in the Golden Crescent region is $50,000. As of 2019, there were 438,900 welders employed in the U.S. There is a predicted 3% increase in demand for welders over the next 10 years. Welders are employed by various industries, including oil and gas, construction, fabrication and chemical.
Beginning this fall, many of Victoria College’s welding classes will be held at the newly renovated William Wood Building on VC’s Main Campus. The facility will house state-of-the-art welding simulators and an updated air filtration system. Welding bins and classrooms have also been updated in the renovation.
Welding courses leading to college credit that will be offered this fall include Welding Fundamentals, Introduction to Layout and Fabrication, Introduction to Gas Metal Arc Welding and Advanced Shielded Metal Arc Welding. Victoria College will also offer Level I and Level 2/3 Combo job training classes during the fall.
Scholarships and financial aid are available.
For more information on Victoria College’s welding classes, call 361-485-6823.
