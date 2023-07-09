Victoria College will offer a basic woodworking course Saturday and July 22 at VC’s Liberty Street Industrial Training Center.
Participants will receive hands-on training to learn the basics of woodworking, including safety protocols, general tools and the use of each tool. Students will learn to build a picture frame, a small quilt rack or a convertible step stool. They will have the opportunity to build two projects to take home.
The registration fee is $250. The deadline to register is noon Monday. Students must wear close-toed shoes and jeans.
Visit VictoriaCollege.edu or contact Mary Hardy at 361-485-6830 or Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu to register or for more information.