Victoria College is offering a QuickBooks Desktop Version course from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, from Feb. 16-March 28 in Room 305 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Topics in the course will include lists and bank accounts, using other accounts in QuickBooks, entering sales information and setting up inventory, entering and paying bills, receiving payments and making deposits, analyzing financial data, and tracking and paying sales tax.
“Students will learn to set up a chart of accounts; reconcile a checking account; create and print invoices, receipts and statements; track payables, inventory and receivables; create estimates and generate reports,” said Mary Hardy, VC Workforce & Continuing Education program coordinator.
The cost for the course is $300 and includes all materials. The deadline to register for the course is noon Feb. 11.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road.
To register or get more information, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
