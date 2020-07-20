The Victoria College board has named Jennifer Kent the college’s first female president.
The board unanimously approved Kent’s two-year contract after a closed meeting discussion on Monday.
“I’m very excited,” Kent said. “We are ready to make Victoria home.”
Kent will officially start on Aug. 3, and plans to make safety of students a top priority when she makes it to campus, she said.
Board chairman Bland Proctor said the board is confident in Kent’s leadership.
“We are excited to have Dr. Kent taking the helm at Victoria College,” Proctor said in a college news release. “Her background and experience demonstrate a keen ability to engage with students, faculty and the community to focus on student success. We are confident that she will maintain and enhance Victoria College’s distinguished traditions of leadership, vision and impact.”
Proctor thanked President David Hinds for his service in the position during Monday’s meeting.
“You came in with (Hurricane) Harvey and right when we came up for air, the pandemic came upon us,” Proctor said. “I just want to thank you.”
Hinds’ contract ends on Aug. 31. Between now and the end of August he will be available to the board or college officials.
“This has been the most amazing professional experience I’ve had,” Hinds said at the end of his last meeting. “I had no idea what it would mean to me personally, and it has been my great pleasure serving with you. I cannot thank the staff enough for all the support.”
Kent was named the sole finalist to replace Hinds in June from among four finalists.
As a first-generation college student, Kent said she knows if a person sets their mind to something it can be achieved, which is how she feels about being the college’s sixth president and it’s first female president.
“It’s an honor,” she said.
Kent and her family are excited to return to the Crossroads where she got her start in education at Calhoun County school district.
“We just knew we loved the area and hoped we would get back there one day,” she said. “We’ve come full circle.”
