Victoria College is planning to offer an Associate of Applied Science degree in network engineering technology with cloud concepts beginning in the fall 2020 semester.
“We are tremendously excited about offering this new degree plan as it will open doors for our students while meeting the needs of local employers,” said Marty Stockbauer, VC department chair of business and computer programs.
Victoria College currently offers a one-year Personal Computer (PC) and Local Area Network (LAN) Technician Certificate and three Occupational Skills Awards, including IT Support Specialist, LAN Administration and Cisco Local Area Network Technology.
“We formed a subcommittee of our advisory board to work on designing a new AAS that would provide the skills necessary for IT employment in our community,” said Cindy Buchholz, VC’s vice president of instruction. “The AAS will dovetail directly with a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences degree in networking at the University of Houston-Victoria.”
Victoria College’s proposed AAS plan includes a one-year PC and LAN Technician Certificate that students can earn in the first year and a one-year Cloud Core Technology Certificate built into the curriculum. Students who previously have completed the PC and LAN Technician Certificate will also have the opportunity to return and further their education.
“The degree is specifically designed by a committee composed of local educators and business representatives,” Stockbauer said. “Students will receive hands-on, skills-based training within a Cisco Networking Academy with training in PC support and troubleshooting, network security, network design and administration, router and switch configuration and cloud concepts using both AWS and Azure.”
“Today, networks leverage the internet in ways that weren’t even considered 10 years ago,” said David Arnold, owner of D.E. Web Works and president of VC’s Computer Information Systems Advisory Committee. “Cloud infrastructures are becoming more popular due to their ability to scale quickly. The network technician entering the workforce now has to be proficient in both traditional and cloud technologies.”
The new AAS degree is pending approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.