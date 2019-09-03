VC president to retire

Other action

Victoria College conducted its second and last public hearing on the its proposed tax rate.

Under the proposed tax rate of 22.06 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, the amount of taxes imposed on the average home would be $363.30. Though the college is proposing a lower tax rate for 2019-2020, homeowners could still see an increase in taxes if their property value increased. There was about a 6% increase in overall values in Victoria County.

Resident Margaret Rosenquest spoke during the public hearing and said she is concerned about property taxes rising. Rosenquest said she has seen residential "for sale" signs throughout Victoria.

Rosenquest said she thinks some buildings, such as the Victoria College Emerging Technology Complex, are not being used enough. She also would like the board to meet at a time later than 4 p.m. so more residents could attend the meetings.

"I would just like people in charge to be frugal with taxpayer money," she said.

The board is expected to approve a tax rate Sept. 16.