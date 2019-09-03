VC president to retire

Victoria College President David Hinds will retire next fall.
Hinds, 57, announced his retirement Tuesday during a special board meeting.
“This has been, without question, the most rewarding years of my career,” he said.
Members of the Victoria College board met in executive session for 40 minutes to discuss Hinds’ contract and compensation package. Hinds announced his retirement once the board reconvened in open session.
Hinds has served as the president of Victoria College since August 2015. Before becoming the Victoria College president, Hinds served as senior vice president of instructional affairs at Allegany College in Maryland. He also served as the division chairman for business, computer technology and human services for 11 years as well as a faculty member for business and computer technology for 22 years at Brazosport College in Lake Jackson.
Hinds’ rolling three-year contract has been extended by one year since 2016. He requested that his contract run through Sept. 1, 2020.
“This gives a full year for the board, administration and staff to run a proper search to find a replacement,” he said.
Hinds is the sixth president of Victoria College since it was established in 1925, according to a Victoria College news release.
During his time at Victoria College, Hinds helped the college develop in a variety of ways, according to a Victoria College news release, including developing a five-year strategic plan for the college through 2020, developing a facilities master plan, joining with 47 other community colleges in Texas to embrace the Pathways Framework system focused on guiding students toward their academic and career goals and the expansion of student support services to include transportation assistance and a food and clothing pantry.
The college also joined the National Junior College Athletic Association in women’s volleyball and men’s basketball and earned national recognition for the past two years as one of the best colleges in the country to work for, according to a Victoria College news release.
“It’s been a pleasure having you, and we look forward to working with you next year. I’m sorry to see you go,” said Board Chairman V. Bland Proctor.
Hinds said the decision is the best for him and his family. He said the past four years as president have been both professionally and personally rewarding.
“It’s just the right decision for my family ... At this point, we don’t have a landing spot or destination yet, so I don’t know where the next adventure will be, but there will be other adventures,” Hinds said.
Dale Fowler, the president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, said Hinds has been a great asset for both the college and the Victoria community. Hinds and Victoria College are significant parts of the economic development of the Victoria region, he said.
“I will certainly miss David and his family. I regret to see him go, but I wish him well,” Fowler said Tuesday evening.
The board accepted Hinds’ resignation and approved a 2.88% cost-of-living increase and a pay increase of 1.5%, which other VC employees will also receive. The increase puts Hinds’ salary for this year at $231,509.
The Victoria College board will begin a national search for a new president at the end of September.
