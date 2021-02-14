VC receives $250,000 donation from Formosa Plastics for renovation of William Wood Building

Victoria College recently received a $250,000 donation from Formosa Plastics for renovations at the William Wood Building on VC’s Main Campus.
The funds will be used for expanding and modernizing classrooms and labs for VC’s instrumentation, electronics technology and welding classes to better meet the growing demand for qualified and skilled technicians.
“Formosa is a vital partner with Victoria College’s efforts to provide state-of-the-art industrial trades training to students throughout our service area,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “Formosa’s incredibly generous donation will go toward VC producing highly qualified prospects for employment in the petrochemical, oil and gas industries.”
Preliminary plans for the renovations included expansion and improved ventilation for welding bays and classroom space.
“Formosa is honored to be a part of this expansion and updating project,” said Formosa Vice President Jack Wu. “Formosa Plastics looks forward to the continued benefit of this facility to local communities and in support of providing quality, trained personnel for our company.”
The William Wood Building renovations began in August and are expected to be complete by June.
“The Victoria College Foundation is extremely grateful to have the support of Formosa Plastics,” said Ben Galvan, VC Foundation president. “Formosa continues to be a great community partner, and this generous gift and investment in Victoria College is greatly appreciated for the renovation project at the William Wood Building.”
