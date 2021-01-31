Financial assistance is on the way for Victoria College students facing hardships due to COVID-19.
Victoria College received about $3.6 million in assistance from the U.S. Department of Education through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund as a part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act. Nationally, the federal grant will award $21.2 billion for public and private nonprofit institutions and their students.
Victoria College will award $840,453 in financial aid grants to eligible VC students with exceptional need, including students taking classes online. An additional $2.8 million will be used to defray expenses associated with COVID-19, which may include lost revenue, reimbursement for expenses incurred, technology costs associated with a transition to distance education, and student support activities that address needs related to COVID-19.
“We are thankful the CRRSA funds have become available to assist students and educational institutions,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “Our students are struggling and many need extra support in order to remain in college. We strongly encourage students to apply for the funds as soon as possible.”
Details on how to apply for CRRSA Act funds will be shared at www.VictoriaCollege.edu/COVID-19 and via text message as additional information becomes available. In the meantime, VC students who are struggling financially are encouraged to submit the Request for Assistance form on VC’s COVID-19 webpage.
Currently enrolled VC students who wish to receive updates via text message should opt in to receive general alerts by logging into their Pirate Portal (My Contact Information folder > VC Notifications Opt In/Out link).
In 2020, VC awarded $840,453 in cash grants to students and received an additional $948,154 for institutional support through CARES Act funding.
