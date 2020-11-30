VC receives $375,000 from Dow Seadrift Operations for William Wood Building renovations

Victoria College recently received a $375,000 donation from Dow Seadrift Operations to go toward the renovations of VC’s William Wood Building.
The funds will be used to expand and modernize classrooms and labs for Victoria College’s instrumentation, electronics technology and welding classes to better meet the growing demand for qualified and skilled technicians. Preliminary plans include expansion and improved ventilation for welding bays and classroom space.
“This very generous gift from Dow Seadrift Operations will greatly enable our efforts to expand our industrial trades programs to meet the demand for qualified workers in our region,” said VC President Jennifer Kent. “We are very fortunate to have a partner like Dow to ensure our training remains state-of-the-art and relevant to industry needs.”
The William Wood Building renovations began in August and are expected to be complete by May or June.
“Our gift to Victoria College is a clear signal of Dow’s long-term commitment to the Crossroads as a neighbor and major employer,” said Wes Heinlein, Dow Seadrift Operations site director. “In addition to Dow’s Apprenticeship Program and employee engagement in the classrooms, our support of Victoria College’s Wood Building exemplifies the value we place in their skilled trades program. We’re grateful for the positive impact Victoria College has in our region, and we look forward to the benefit it will bring to local students.”
Amy Mundy, executive director of VC advancement and the Victoria College Foundation, said the gift will enable Victoria College to continue working closely with its regional business and industry partners to provide a highly-skilled workforce.
“On behalf of the Victoria College Foundation, we are extremely grateful to Dow Seadrift Operations for this generous gift and for its long-time support of Victoria College,” Mundy said. “This is another great example of how partnerships create a tremendous impact in our communities and on the lives of our students.”
For information on Victoria College’s industrial trades offerings, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
