VC receives $5,000 from DeTar Volunteer Services

Victoria College recently received a $5,000 donation from DeTar Volunteer Services for nursing student scholarships.
“The auxiliary is excited to assist students in Victoria College’s allied health programs in furthering their education and training,” said Catherine Mullins, DeTar Voluntary Auxiliary coordinator. “DeTar is also very proud of the auxiliary for the many ways the volunteers give back to the community to provide for our patients, visitors and hospitals.”
“We want to provide a heartfelt thank you to the ladies and gentlemen of the DeTar Volunteer Auxiliary,” said Darla Strother, VC dean of allied health. “Their continued support and generous contribution to nursing education is truly extraordinary.”
Victoria College offers associate degrees, certificates and workforce training courses that lead to a number of rewarding health careers, including medical assisting, nurse aide, professional and vocational nursing, phlebotomy, physical therapy assistant and respiratory care. Students can also complete core courses at Victoria College and then transfer to a four-year university to earn a bachelor’s degree in a health care field.
For more information on Victoria College’s health care professions courses, call 361-573-3291 or email callcenter@victoriacollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.