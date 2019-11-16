Victoria College has received a grant of $50,025 from the U.S. Department of Education to offer assistance with childcare expenses to students majoring in general studies.
The Child Care Access Means Parents in School Grant supports the participation of low-income parents in higher education by providing childcare services. The grant is 100-percent federally funded.
“Students who are awarded funds through the grant will be able to choose a childcare provider from a list of eligible providers and can have 50- to 95-percent of their childcare costs covered through the grant, depending on their financial qualifications,” said Bobby Cubriel, VC’s director of advising and counseling services. “The majority of the funds will be paid directly to eligible childcare providers to subsidize students’ childcare expenses.”
Each year, Victoria College awards about $35,000 in Perkins Basic funds for childcare subsidies for students majoring in career and technical education. The grant will allow VC to support students who are not eligible to receive the Perkins Basic assistance.
“We frequently have students visit the Financial Aid Office who tell us they need help with childcare expenses,” said Sarah Zepeda, VC financial aid counselor. “This grant offers another way to help ease students’ financial burden, allowing them to focus on their education.”
The priority deadline is Dec. 1 for students to apply for child care assistance through the grant for the spring or summer semesters. To apply for assistance or get more information on the grant, call 361-573-3291 or email Robert.Cubriel@VictoriaCollege.edu.
