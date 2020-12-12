VC recognizes 13 graduates of Paramedic Certificate Program

Thirteen graduates of Victoria College’s Spring 2020 Paramedic Certificate Program were honored at a ceremony on Oct. 29 at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
Originally scheduled for May, the event was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cullen Oliver, of Victoria, was named class valedictorian and the recipient of the J. Alan Baker Award for Excellence. Devon Lyssy,of Falls City, was named class salutatorian. Oliver works for Jackson County EMS and Lyssy is employed with Victoria Fire/EMS.
Pamela Yanta, of Victoria, received the Best in Clinic Award, and Andrew Moon was the recipient of the Best in Skills Award. Both work for Victoria Fire/EMS.
Other graduates honored at the ceremony were Jason Corbell and Laura Herrera, both of Cuero; Elizabeth Alvarez, of Port Lavaca; Ke’Von Brown, of Victoria; Thomas Perez, of Gillett; William Stolle, of Falls City; Justin Tunchez, of Rockport; Xavier Villarreal, of Yoakum; and Wyatt Wasicek, of George West.
“All 13 candidates for paramedic were working as advanced EMTs in area EMS departments while completing the program,” said Victoria College EMS Program Director Susie Jechow. “They all have been caring for COVID-19 patients donning their personal protective equipment to keep themselves and their families safe. Working with the added stress is not what they signed up for, but they are proving their dedication with each wave of cases. The class to never graduate, as they call themselves, will always stand out as shining stars.”
Victoria College’s Emergency Medical Services Program provides quality EMS education to meet the growing demand for competent EMTs and paramedics.
For more information on Victoria College’s EMS Program, call 361-573-3291.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.