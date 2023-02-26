Victoria College has named Bobby Cubriel, VC’s director of Advising, Counseling, & Support Services, and Angelica Alvarado, VC’s Printing and Mailroom Services coordinator, as recipients of the 2023 Outstanding Staff Award.
Awarded annually, the top honor recognizes exceptional staff who demonstrate servant leadership and commitment to VC’s mission, vision and values.
The recipients were nominated by their peers and were each awarded $750 by the VC Foundation.
Other staff who were nominated for the award were Ana Hernandez, HR coordinator, and Heather Para, Exhibits & Collections Manager for VC’s Museum of the Coastal Bend.