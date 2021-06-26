Victoria College has released its Summer/Fall 2021 Workforce & Continuing Education schedule.
The schedule includes courses in business and technology, industrial trades, language, transportation and personal enrichment that will be offered in Victoria and Gonzales.
“Our courses are designed to provide knowledge and hands-on skills to prepare students for a variety of workplaces,” said Rachel Nessel, VC Workforce & Continuing Education director. “We are once again offering a wide variety of classes from our six-week Truck Driving Course to our National Center for Construction Education & Research-certified industrial trades courses to business, computer, language and personal enrichment courses.”
Among the business and technology offerings will be Victoria College’s three-part On the Menu: Effective Communication Series, which begins Sept. 7.
Following are other courses being offered during Summer/Fall 2021:
Business & Technology Computer Literacy
- Effective Business Writing
Microsoft Excel
- Microsoft Excel Level 1 in a Day
- Microsoft Excel Level 2 in a Day
- Microsoft PowerPoint
- Microsoft Word Basics in a Day
- Professionalism in the Workplace
- QuickBooks Desktop Version
Industrial Trades
- Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills
- Electrical, Levels 1-4
- Industrial Electrician Certified Plus Performance Verification
- Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Levels 1-4
- EPA Technician Certification
- Millwright, Level 1/2 Combo
- Millwright, Levels 4-5
- Millwright Certified Plus Performance Verification
- Pipefitting, Level 1/2 Combo
- Pipefitting, Level 3
- Plumbing, Levels 1-2
- Power Line Worker, Level 1
- Scaffolding
- Scaffolding Certified Plus Performance Verification
- Welding, Level 1
- Welding, Level 2/3 Combo
Language
- Spanish for Healthcare Providers
- Spanish for the Workplace
Personal Enrichment
- Advanced Ceramics
- Ceramics
- Beginning Sign Language
- Pastel Painting
Transportation
- Truck Driving
- Basic Motorcycle Safety
The full schedule can be viewed at VictoriaCollege.edu/WCE.
For more information on Victoria College’s Workforce & Continuing Education offerings, call 361-582-2528.
