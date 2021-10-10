VC Respiratory Care Program students participate in Fall Sweep cleanup efforts

Victoria College’s Respiratory Care Program club Student Cardiopulmonary Organization Practicing Excellence (SCOPE) volunteered their time on Sept. 25 to participate in the citywide Fall Sweep cleanup event.
SCOPE is made up of students enrolled in VC’s Respiratory Care Program. SCOPE members focus on promoting the Respiratory Care Program and the respiratory care profession.
Students who participated were Stephanie Juntenen, Kristen Brandstetter, Victoria Cano, Meredith Gwosdz, Jessica Adams, Lizbeth Rodriguez, Kaleb Rael, Veronica Pesina, Kaycie Quinn, Samantha Garcia, Natalie Kolodziejcyk, Joshua Luna, Kaitlyn Cuellar, Laurel Vickery, Kelsey Hicks, Chance Losing, Yareli Perez, Kiana Dyer, Michael Rodriguez and Nikki Garcia.
“SCOPE has been participating in community service projects since its inception in 2004,” said Ceci Oldmixon, VC Respiratory Care Program instructor and SCOPE advisor. “Encouraging the students to be civic-minded and responsible is part of the mission of SCOPE. As the advisor, I am proud of the members’ commitment to civic engagement. There is a strong sense of accomplishment when helping others. Our students rise to the challenge each year to find local events that meet our mission and impact our community. We were glad to be a part of the Fall Clean Sweep event.”
