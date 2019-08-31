Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will host two informational meetings on trips to be offered to its members in 2020. Both sessions will be at the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex
Collette Travel will present information on its “British Landscapes” travel package at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trip is scheduled for March 2020.
At 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Premier World Discovery Travel will offer information on three trips – “Great Trains & Grand Canyons” scheduled for April 2020, “Highlights of Bavaria & Austria Oberammergau Passion Play” scheduled for September 2020, and “New York City Holiday” scheduled for December 2020.
“We are pleased to announce our domestic and international trips for 2020,” said Jennifer Mann, Academy of Lifelong Learning program specialist. “One of the travel opportunities is a trip to see the world-famous Passion Play Oberammergau in Germany, held every 10 years. Tickets for this performance are scarce, so we are extremely excited to offer it to our members.”
VC’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
For more information, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
