VC’s Academy of Lifelong Learning announces Spring 2021 schedule

Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will offer a variety of classes and activities during the spring.
“Although COVID-19 kept us from offering classes during the fall, we are excited to offer classes again this spring,” said Jennifer Mann, VC Workforce & Continuing Education program specialist. “We are taking every precaution to ensure that our members can attend classes and events while still staying safe. This will include reduced class sizes and virtual options.”
The Academy of Lifelong Learning, which has more than 300 members, has discounted the membership fee for the spring 2021 semester to $30.
Following is the spring 2021 schedule:
- Mah Jongg – Mondays, Jan. 25-March 24, noon-4 p.m.
- Duplicate Bridge – Tuesdays, Jan. 26-May 25, 12:45-4 p.m.
- Contract Bridge – Wednesdays, Jan. 27-May 26, noon-4 p.m.
- Bunco – Thursdays, March 4, April 1, May 20, 2-4 p.m.
- Understanding Nutrition Series (Part 1) – Mondays, Feb. 1 or 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- How To: Soup & Salad – Tuesday or Wednesday, Feb. 2 or 3, 3-5 p.m.
- Volunteer Day: Food Bank of the Golden Crescent – Thursday, Feb. 4, 1-4 p.m.
- Premier World Discovery Travel Presentation – Friday, Feb. 5, 10:30 a.m.
- Financial Health Panel – Tuesdays, Feb. 9 & 23, March 9 & 23, 10 a.m.-noon
- Genealogy for Beginners – Wednesday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m.
- JHoward Organic Pastels: Selected Works – Friday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.
- All Around Town Series: 5D Steakhouse – Tuesday, Feb. 16, 11:30 a.m.
- Beneficial Critters in the Garden – Wednesday, Feb. 17, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
- Chair Yoga – Thursdays, Feb. 18 and April 15, 10:30 a.m.
- Lifestory – Mondays, Feb. 22, March 8 & 29, April 12 & 26, May 24, 1:30-3 p.m.
- Goliad Day Trip – Wednesday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m.
- Raised Bed Gardening – Thursday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
- Understanding Nutrition Series (Part 2) – Mondays, March 1 or 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: Victoria Wintering Hummingbirds – Tuesday, March 2, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- Create a Hypertufa Vase – March 3, 9, 11 or 23, 10 a.m.-noon
- Gentle Yoga – Thursdays, March 4 & May 13, 10:30 a.m.
- Stained Glass: Picture Frame – Wednesdays, March 10, 24 & 31, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
- Stained Glass: Wine Bottle – Wednesdays, March 10, 24 & 31, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
- All Around Town Series: Vela Farms – Monday, March 22, noon
- Spanish Cooking: Capirotada – Thursday, March 25, 10 a.m. or 5:30 p.m.
- Ecotour at Barnhart Q5 Ranch – Tuesday, April 6, 5 p.m.
- Kayaking the Guadalupe – Thursday, April 8, 9 a.m.
- The Wild History Behind Victoria’s Elected Officials – Tuesday, April 13, 10:30 a.m.
- Dinner Tonight: Healthy Cooking Habits – Wednesday, April 14, 10 a.m.
- How to Build a Charcuterie Board – Monday, April 19, 6 p.m.
- All Around Town: Burdogz Bar & Grill – Tuesday, April 20, noon
- 1840 Comanche Raid on Victoria – Wednesdays, April 21 or 28, 2 p.m.
- Beer, Burger & Fries – Tuesday, April 27, 4 p.m.
- Navajo Code Talkers – Monday, May 3, 10 a.m. or 2 p.m.
- Texas Master Naturalist Series: iNaturalist – Tuesday, May 4, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
- No Sew Pillow – Thursday or Friday, May 6 or May 7, 1-4 p.m.
- Fredericksburg Overnight Trip – Thursday-Friday, May 6-7
- Local Pet: Fur the Love – Monday, May 10, 1 p.m.
- Sheriff Justin Marr – Tuesday, May 11, 10 a.m.
- All Around Town Series: The Cracked Crab – Wednesday, May 12, 5 p.m.
- Fire Station 4 Tour – Monday, May 17, 10:30 a.m. or 2 p.m.
- Decorated Sugar Cookies – Tuesday or Wednesday, May 18 or May 19, 3-5 p.m.
- Cooking with Texana Brand Olive Oil – Wednesday, May 26, noon
- End-of-Year Academy of Lifelong Learning Celebration – Thursday, May 27, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
For more information, visit VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL, email Jennifer.Mann@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2520.
