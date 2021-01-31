Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will host a virtual presentation by Premier World Discovery Travel at 10:30 a.m. Friday providing information on two East Coast trips available to academy members.
Information on a seven-day “Cape Cod & the Islands” trip in September and a five-day “New York City Holiday” trip in December will be available.
“Members in the past have enjoyed travel opportunities through the academy, and while there are no plans to travel overseas anytime soon, we do look forward to bringing back some travel opportunities for members this year as long as we have the ability to do so safely,” said Jennifer Mann, VC Workforce and Continuing Education program specialist.
A livestream of the presentation can be accessed at VictoriaCollege.Webex.com/Meet/JenniferMann.
Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning is still accepting memberships for the spring 2021 semester. The membership fee has been discounted to $30 and provides members access to numerous classes and activities. A complete spring 2021 schedule is available at VictoriaCollege.edu/ALL.
For more information on VC’s Academy of Lifelong Learning, email Jennifer.Mann@VictoriaCollege.edu or call 361-582-2520.
