Victoria College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning has reached a historic milestone.
The member-driven Academy of Lifelong Learning, which was created in the fall 2012, has surpassed the 300-mark in enrollment for the first time.
“We are so excited about the growth of our organization,” said Program Specialist Jennifer Mann. “This program is such a great asset to our community. Members are enjoying time with their friends while attending classes, trips and social events. This organization is a great way to meet new people, continue learning about interesting topics and enjoy exploring new and exciting things.”
The academy has an enrollment of 315 for the 2019-20 membership year. Enrollment was at 216 this time last year and 123 in 2017-18.
“This is a major milestone for the academy,” said Shirlene Crawford, chairperson of the Academy of Lifelong Learning Advisory Board. “I am so proud to be a part of such a wonderful member-driven organization that takes learning new things seriously.”
The annual membership fee for VC’s Academy of Lifelong Learning is $60. The spring 2020 schedule includes an overnight trip to Corpus Christi among other social events and instruction on gardening, yoga, history and other activities.
There is still time to register for the spring 2020 semester for $40. For more information, email Jennifer.Mann@VictoriaCollege.edu or call (361) 582-2426.
