VC’s Adult Education & Literacy Program recognized by Texas Workforce Commission

Victoria College’s Adult Education and Literacy Program was recognized as one of the 2019-20 “AEL Best in Class” award winners at the recent Texas Association for Literacy and Adult Education Conference.
“This is a great honor for our program, and is proof of the dedication of our staff,” said Tiffany Johnson, VC Adult Education director.
The award, which is from the Texas Workforce Commission, was announced during the recent 2021 virtual TALAE Conference. The Best in Class award is a performance-driven, quality award focused on a grantee’s performance toward meeting targeted measures, such as measurable skill gains, achieved credential and enrollment targets. Victoria College was one of six AEL grant recipients across the state given the honor of being deemed a Best in Class recipient.
Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College cover basic academic subjects to help adult students improve their skills in preparation to take the GED and reach a college-ready level. Obtaining a GED and enhancing basic skills help ensure working adults are able to remain in the workforce and improve individual earning potential. There is a distance learning option that allows students to complete coursework using the internet from home on their own time or working out of paper-based products.
Services are offered in Victoria, Goliad, DeWitt, Jackson, Lavaca, Calhoun and Gonzales counties.
For more information on Adult Basic Education courses at Victoria College, call 361-573-7323 or email AdultEducation@VictoriaCollege.edu.
