Victoria College’s allied health programs have donated personal protective equipment supplies to DeTar Healthcare System and Citizens Medical Center to augment their supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The American Association of Community Colleges issued a call to action encouraging community college nursing programs to provide supplies to their local community healthcare facilities to aid the national shortage,” said Darla Strother, VC dean of allied health.
After taking inventory of available supplies, Strother determined VC had the ability to donate medical masks and gloves to Victoria’s two acute care facilities.
“Citizens Medical Center is so appreciative of the gift from Victoria College,” said Jane Cook, chief nursing officer at Citizens Medical Center. “We truly appreciate our partnership, especially right now. We greatly appreciate VC reaching out to us with these supplies that we truly need.”
A total of 500 facemasks and 6,000 pairs of gloves were delivered Citizens and DeTar.
“We thank Victoria College for its partnership with us and value this relationship that we can share with the rest of the community,” said Heidi Wolf, chief nursing officer at DeTar Healthcare System. “We appreciate all Victoria College does for us.”
Strother encourages the public to also help local healthcare facilities if they have surplus personal protective equipment.
