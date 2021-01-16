VC’s Associate Degree Nursing Program receives $90,000 grant from THECB

Victoria College’s Associate Degree Nursing Program was recently awarded a $90,000 grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board supporting clinical learning experiences to mitigate barriers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Nursing Innovation Grant Program aims to support eligible registered nurse licensure programs in their efforts to mitigate the impact on Texas nursing students’ clinical learning experiences from COVID-19, in anticipation that the impact could be potentially long-lasting.
Victoria College’s ADN Program was one of 45 in the state awarded the grant.
“We have seen a significant decline in clinical learning sites for ADN students due to COVID-19, resulting in a need for more high-fidelity simulation instruction to make up the difference,” said Irma Moreno, Victoria College ADN Program chair. “Funds will support faculty professional development focused on simulation scenario writing, high-fidelity virtual simulation software to augment ADN students’ simulation day activities, and computers needed to run the software.”
Victoria College offers a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree in nursing, a one-year Vocational Nursing Certificate, and nurse aide training that can be completed in 10 weeks.
Victoria College’s ADN Program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Successful completion enables graduates to apply for the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses. Satisfactory achievement on the exam qualifies graduates for licensure as a registered nurse.
For more information on Victoria College’s ADN Program, call (361) 572-6435 or email Makayla.Olson@VictoriaCollege.edu.
