VC’s Catholic Student Association hosts free screening of ‘Sabina’

Victoria College’s Catholic Student Association will host a screening of the movie “Sabina: Tortured for Christ, The Nazi Years” at 6 p.m. Thursday at VC’s Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts.
The film is about a Jewish Christian woman who shows love and forgiveness to the Nazi soldiers responsible for killing her entire family.
The screening is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Melanie Yosko at 361-573-3291 or via email at Melanie.Yosko@VictoriaCollege.edu.
