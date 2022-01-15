Victoria College’s “Etiquette for Business” Lunch and Learn Series will kick off with “Networking for Success” on Feb. 10 in Room 306 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
“Networking for Success” is an introductory course that will provide tips on how etiquette can be of value to a company or organization.
Participants will learn how to make effective introductions, minimize nervousness in social situations, use a business card effectively, identify the three C’s of a good impression, and learn tips on how to remember names.
The deadline to register for “Networking for Success” is noon Feb. 7.
The series will continue with “Etiquette for Written Communication” on March 10 and conclude on April 14 with “Etiquette for Verbal Communication.”
The cost for the three-part series is $85, or $35 per session. Lunch will be provided. Each session is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information about the series, call 361-582-2528 or email AskCE@VictoriaCollege.edu.
