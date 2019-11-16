Victoria College’s Fall 2019 Student Music Recital will be from 4:30-6 p.m. Monday in the Choir Room (Room 110) of VC’s Fine Arts Building.
The recital, which is free and open to the public, will feature all Victoria College music majors, including voice, piano, French horn, trumpet and violin. The Victoria College Choraliers will also perform at the event.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Building is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria.
For more information on the event, contact David Means at 361-572-6425 or David.Means@VictoriaCollege.edu.
