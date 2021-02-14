VC’s Fine Arts Gallery to exhibit paintings by Joe Pena

Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery is exhibiting the paintings of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Art Professor Joe Pena through Feb. 25.
“My work explores elements of ethnic identity, including aspects of cultural, familial and social notions, relating to my Mexican heritage,” said Pena, who obtained his Master of Fine Arts degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in 2005. “The subject matter, portrayed through various elements of still life, portraiture and urban nightscapes, is a further reference and exploration into personal narratives as well as traditional and contemporary Mexican customs.”
The exhibit is part of a series designed to expose VC students to opportunities in art careers and to cultivate an appreciation for various art forms.
“I want our students to know that they can make a living as an artist, and I believe one of the best ways to drive that point home is for them to meet working artists in the field,” said Jason Valdez, VC assistant art professor.
The public is invited to view the exhibit.
Due to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, guests to all Victoria College facilities are required to wear a facial covering, have their temperatures taken and pass a health screening. Social distancing is also required.
Victoria College’s Fine Arts Gallery is on VC’s Main Campus, 2200 E. Red River St. in Victoria. The gallery is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Admission is free.
