Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will offer a Beginning Sign Language course from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 2-11 in Room 116.
The course is an introduction to sign language, fingerspelling and numbers. Participants will gain basic functional communication skills with individuals who are hearing impaired.
The cost for the class is $45. All course materials are included.
“Victoria College is excited about offering this course at the Gonzales Center,” said Mary Hardy, VC Workforce & Continuing Education program coordinator. “Communication in sign language is increasing in the workplace and society."
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center is located at 424 Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
For more information or to register for the class, call 830-672-6251, or email Melissa.Robinson@VictoriaCollege.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.