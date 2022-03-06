Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will offer a “Personalities in the Workplace” course from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 12-21.
The course is designed to build strengths, develop weaknesses and improve communication in the workplace through the recognition of personality styles.
The cost for the course is $120 and includes all materials.
To register or get more information, call 830-672-6251, email Melissa.Robinson@VictoriaCollege.edu or visit VC’s Gonzales Center located at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
