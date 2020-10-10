VC’s Gonzales Center receives $26,000 donation in memory of Evelyn Kridler

Lynda Kridler Frazier and Jacquelyn Kridler Mikesh recently presented a scholarship check to Victoria College’s Gonzales Center and the VC Foundation for $26,000 in the memory of their mother, Evelyn Zavadil Kridler.
The funds were donated by a family friend in honor of Evelyn Kridler’s lifelong commitment to education. Evelyn Kridler was valedictorian of Gonzales High School’s Class of 1950, and she instilled the importance of education in her two daughters.
“I could literally write a book about our mother and her commitment to education,” Mikesh said. “My sister and I grew up in a house full of books, and we learned early on that is was perfectly fine to read a book and wash dishes later.”
Mikesh retired in 2018 after serving 36 years in education, including 12 years as the manager of VC’s Gonzales Center. She now serves on the VC Foundation Board of Directors. Frazier has been a teacher in the Gonzales Independent School District for 27 years.
To date, a total of $78,865 has been donated to the Gonzales Center in memory of Evelyn Kridler, who passed away in 2010. The funds will be used to help local students with the cost of tuition and books.
“The Victoria College Gonzales Center would like to express our deepest gratitude for this generous donation to our center,” said VC Gonzales Center Manager Vince Ortiz. “Donations like this help the continuity of our commitment to serving students here in Gonzales. These funds will ensure that students who have come into legitimate financial hardships are able to continue their education.”
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center, which opened in 2007, offers day, night and online classes. Students can obtain college credits that can be used toward associate of arts and associate of science degrees and transfer to four-year universities.
The Gonzales Center also offers a vocational nursing program and training in truck driving, welding, HVAC, electrical trades and other industrial trades.
For information on VC’s Gonzales Center, call 830-672-6251 or visit VictoriaCollege.edu/GonzalesCenter.
