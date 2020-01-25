Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will hold a Nursing Pathways Info Night from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The free event will inform potential students on nursing pathways, including nurse aide, vocational nursing and professional nursing. The sessions will also cover prerequisite changes, curriculum changes, admission requirements, estimated tuition and financial assistance, with a spotlight on VC’s Vocational Nursing Program.
Victoria College’s Vocational Nursing Program is fully approved by the Texas Board of Nursing. The one-year program is offered in Gonzales, Cuero, Hallettsville and Victoria.
Successful completion of the program will enable students to apply to take the National Licensure Exam for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN). Satisfactory achievement on the examination will qualify for licensure as a vocational nurse.
For more information, call (830) 672-6251 or email Cindy.Finch@VictoriaCollege.edu.
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center is located at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
