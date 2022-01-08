Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will host an “Etiquette for Business” Lunch and Learn Series starting Feb. 4 with “Networking for Success.”
The cost for the three-part series is $85, or $35 per session. Lunch will be provided. Each session is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The deadline to register for “Networking for Success” is noon Feb. 1.
“Networking for Success” is an introductory course that will provide tips on how etiquette can be of value to a company or organization. Participants will learn how to make effective introductions, minimize nervousness in social situations, use a business card effectively, identify the three C’s of a good impression, and learn tips on how to remember names.
The series will continue with “Etiquette for Written Communication” on March 4 and conclude on April 1 with “Etiquette for Verbal Communication.”
Victoria College’s Gonzales Center is at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
To register or get more information about the series, call 830-672-6251 or email Melissa.Robinson@VictoriaCollege.edu.
