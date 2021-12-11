VC’s Gonzales Center to offer Introductory Craft Skills course Jan. 3-Feb. 7

Victoria College’s Gonzales Center will offer its “Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills” course from 6 to 10 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 3-Feb. 7.
The course, which will be held at the VC Gonzales Center Workforce Training Building, is a prerequisite for all of VC’s Workforce & Continuing Education industrial trades courses.
Successful completion qualifies students to register for VC’s electrical; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); and welding courses – all of which are offered at VC’s Gonzales Center.
The course provides an introduction to basic safety, construction math, hand tools, power tools, blueprints, basic rigging, communication skills and basic employability skills. Following successful completion of the class, National Center for Construction Education & Research (NCCER) certification and a certificate of completion will be awarded.
“NCCER’s industry-recognized credentials provide students and craft professionals with essential skills,” said Rachel Nessel, VC Workforce & Continuing Education director. “NCCER Core Curriculum: Introductory Craft Skills is common to all NCCER training and is required for NCCER certification for all Level 1 courses.”
The cost for “Core Curriculum: Introductory to Craft Skills” is $340. Financial aid and scholarships are available.
The VC Gonzales Center Workforce Training Building is at 424 E. Sarah DeWitt Drive in Gonzales.
For more information on the course or other offerings at Victoria College’s Gonzales Center, call 830-672-6251.
