Victoria College’s three-part Leadership Series will continue Thursday, Oct. 10 with “Resolving Conflict” from 8 a.m. to noon in Room 302 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost of the session is $115. All course materials are included. The deadline to register is noon on Sept. 30.
Participants will learn how to recognize signs of escalating conflict and take appropriate action. Leaders will be introduced to the resolution tactics of coaching and mediating.
The series will conclude on Thursday, Nov. 14 with “Creating a Service Culture.”
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is located at 7403 Lone Tree Road.
To register or for more information, call (361) 582-2528 or email AskCE@victoriacollege.edu.
