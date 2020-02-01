Victoria College’s “Improving Performance” Lunch and Learn Series will kick off with “Difficult People” on Feb. 13 in Room 302 of the Conference & Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The cost for the three-part series is $75, or $30 per session. Lunch and dessert will be provided. Each session is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Difficult People” will explore how the best defense with difficult people in the workplace is a good offense. The session will focus on empathetic listening, how to confront the brutal facts and how to create win/win situations.
The deadline to register for “Difficult People” is noon Feb. 10.
The series will continue with “Resolving Problems” on March 12. The session will provide tips on how to increase productivity, efficiency and accountability by learning to methodically dissect and solve problems before they become contentious. The deadline to register for “Resolving Problems” is noon March 9 .
“Effective Communication” will conclude the series on April 16. Participants will learn the practicality of various forms of communication along with the impact of words, body language and tone. The deadline to register for “Effective Communication” is noon April 13.
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information about the series, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
