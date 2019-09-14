Victoria College’s “Personalities in the Workplace” Lunch and Learn Series will continue with “Recognize Others’ Personalities” on Oct. 3 in Room 302 of the Conference and Education Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex.
The session, which costs $30, will be from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The class will stress learning how to recognize different personality styles by following a simple people-reading guide. Attendees will break into small teams to complete case studies and identify different personality styles.
Lunch and dessert is provided.
The three-part series will conclude on Nov. 7 with “Communicate with Different Personalities.”
Victoria College’s Emerging Technology Complex is at 7403 Lone Tree Road in Victoria.
To register or get more information about the series, call 361-582-2528 or email Mary.Hardy@VictoriaCollege.edu.
